Trump’s ‘vulnerabilities’ on full display after early 2024 announcement flops

Published by

Raw Story

According to a report from ABC”s Rick Klein, Donald Trump’s decision to jump into the 2020 presidential race two years before the actual election has blown up in his face after it was greeted with a yawn followed by multiple controversies that are hurting his bid and driving down his polling numbers. On the day after the former president was ridiculed across the board — including from stalwart supporters like Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn — for hyping a “Major Announcement” that turned out to be the sale of digital trading cards with his image, Klein suggested it is another misstep since th…

Read More