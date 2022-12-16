‘Ugly as hell’ RNC feud not expected to end soon: report

Published by

Raw Story

Given this fall’s disappointing results for congressional Republicans, many within the party are calling for a leadership change at the Republican National Committee, where Ronna McDaniel has been the chairwoman since 2017. The Associated Press reports that RNC members are preparing for a potentially drawn-out battle as McDaniel works to fend off potential challengers that include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and California attorney Harmeet Dhillon. The final vote on RNC chair isn’t expected until late January, which means there will be weeks of tumultuous infighting ahead. “It’ll be ugly as hell…

