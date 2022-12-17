Towleroad Gay News

Vahe Gregorian: Abiding spirit of World Cup will translate in Kansas City in 2026

Published by
The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To a certain degree, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 experience is so insular and singular that it doesn’t lend itself well to extrapolating what we can expect in Kansas City in 2026. Consider the radical cultural differences there. Such as women being treated as an oppressed double-minority and attempts to mute expressions of support for the LGBTQ community that is persecuted there. It’s also evident in the apathy over the hundreds of workers estimated to have died constructing stadiums and facilities and alcohol being prohibited in stadiums. Not to mention photos routinely d…

