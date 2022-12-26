Towleroad Gay News

‘We tried our best’: Retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci recalls challenges of serving Donald Trump during COVID-19

Published by
AlterNet

Doctor Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president of the United States – reflected upon his service under former President Donald Trump in a Zoom interview published in The Guardianon Sunday. Fauci – whose retirement begins on January 1st, 2023 – “has advised seven US presidents about a long list of outbreaks including HIV, Ebola, Zika, bird flu and pandemic flu, but one stands out: Donald Trump,” the paper noted. “When COVID-19 emerged from China in late 2019 it was America’s epic misfortune to have a pr…

