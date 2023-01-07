Algeria vows to ban rainbow-coloured products

Published by

Al-Araby

Algeria’s ministry of commerce vowed to ban all products with rainbow colours, including Qurans editions, from the country’s market to ‘protect’ the Algerian society from “the danger of homosexuality”. “We seized 38,542 items bearing these [rainbow] colours, including school items, children’s toys, as well as 4,561 copies of the Koran [in rainbow colours],” said Kamel Rezig, the Algerian minister of commerce said during a speech at the ministry’s headquarters in Algiers. Tuesday marked the start of the Algerian authorities’ crusade against ‘the rainbow,’ which will be accompanied by a week-lon…

