Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order to protect state LGBTQ employees as first official act

The new governor of Arizona kicked off her first 100 days in office by strengthening anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ state employees and contractors. Katie Hobbs signed her first executive order on Monday, shortly after getting sworn in, directing state agencies to guarantee protections in all aspects of state employment. Executive Order 2023-01, titled “Protecting Employment Opportunity,” reinforces federal non-discrimination laws and affirms Arizona’s commitment to offering equal employment opportunities to all. “Today marks a new era in Arizona, where my Administration will work t…

