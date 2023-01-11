Bette Midler laments closing of ‘The Music Man,’ ‘one of the best shows I’ve ever seen’

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Bette Midler is sad to see the end of a Broadway run that she’s calling historic. “What a shame ‘The Music Man’ at the #WinterGarden in NYC is closing on the 19th,” she tweeted Tuesday. “It’s one of the best shows I’ve ever seen in my life; absolutely beautiful.” The show’s website indicates “The Music Man” will close Sunday, which the theater confirmed by phone. Fans of the Divine Miss M rushed to their keyboards to speak about their experiences seeing the Tony-nominated show starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Some remarked that “The Music Man” must be something special to ge…

Read More