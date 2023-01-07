Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance on ‘Call Me Kat’ to deliver a moving tribute to Leslie Jordan

Published by

New York Daily News

Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Fox’s “Call me Kat” to pay tribute to the show’s late co-star Leslie Jordan. “Dear friend, there’ll be no sad farewell, there’ll be no tear-dimmed eyes,” the country superstar sang to Jordan in a prerecorded message that aired during Thursday’s episode of the beloved sitcom. The verse is from a song she recorded with Jordan for his 2021 album “Company’s Comin’” titled “Where the Soul Never Dies.” “I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you,” Parton said. “Because there is that place …

Read More