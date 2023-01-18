Dublin regains key literary landmark as Oscar Wilde House reopens

Directly opposite the newly reopened Oscar Wilde House is a park containing a marble statue of the playwright with a famously two-faced expression – one side reflecting the author's seemingly frivolous nature, the other betraying a profound sadness beneath. Mareike Graepel/dpa

The childhood home of Oscar Wilde is reopening to visitors in Dublin with its well-known tour paying tribute to the author’s biting wit and layered texts and telling the story of his demise under laws persecuting homosexuals.

Closed for renovations until January, the Oscar Wilde House is once again taking up its position as a major literary landmark of Dublin, alongside the James Joyce Tower and Museum of Literature Ireland.

The house located on Merrion Square 1, minutes from the National Gallery and popular shopping street of Grafton Street, was the home of Wilde and his parents, Jane and William Wilde, from 1855 onwards.

Since the building also houses a college, during the winter study periods visitors can only see it on weekends as part of a 90-minute guided tour (€18). From the end of April to the beginning of September, you can visit the house without an appointment, according to the website.

