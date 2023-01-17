Dutch amend constitution to specify gay, disabled protections

Published by

Reuters UK

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Senate on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Netherlands’ constitution to make it explicitly forbidden to discriminate against someone on the basis of their sexual orientation, or disability. The change, approved in a 56-15 vote, is the last step in a years-long process toward the amendment. Previously the constitution said it was forbidden to discriminate on the basis of religion, philosophy, political preference, race, gender, “or on any other grounds.” Dutch LGBTQ+ rights group COC Netherlands welcomed the vote. Anchoring the anti-discrimination clause “in …

Read More