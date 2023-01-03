‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts to marry Amber Laign this year

Published by

New York Daily News

Marriage is on the horizon for “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts. The anchor plans to tie the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign this year, she announced on Monday’s episode of the ABC morning show. “I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts, 62, said. “We’re getting married this year. It was something we have talked about, but we had put it off.” She made the announcement during a segment with motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, who encouraged Roberts to manifest what she wants in 2023. Roberts began dating Laign in 2005, according to People. She didn’t reveal a date or any specifi…

