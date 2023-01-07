Joan of Arc’s unlikely revival as an ‘inspirational transgender peasant teenager’

Published by

Express.co.uk

By Clive Hammond For centuries the tale of Joan of Arc, the influential French heroine who took on the English in battle throughout the 1420s, has served as an inspiration across the globe. Now, 611 years after she was born on January 6, 1412, her legacy remains strong – but some aspects of her tale remain surprisingly hidden, like the fact that among the charges she faced before her death included wearing men’s clothing. Born in Domrémy, Duchy of Bar, the youngster believed she was destined to be a “champion of France”, a nation embroiled in the Hundred Years’ War against their neighbours acr…

Read More