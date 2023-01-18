Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Cole and Roger Federer named co-chairs

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Music, movie and sports superstars will come together as co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala. Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Cole and Roger Federer are this year’s selections for the glitzy, fashion-focused event in New York City paying tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld, organizers announced Wednesday. The latest edition of the Metropolitan Museum fund-raising gala takes place May 1. The night’s Lagerfeld theme coincides with an exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” opening May 5 and featuring more than 150 of the designer’s original looks. The selection of Federer as a co-cha…

