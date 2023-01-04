Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in 2003

Published by

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Missouri on Tuesday executed by lethal injection a transgender inmate who stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The 49-year-old inmate had been living for about 18 months as a woman named Amber McLaughlin, but filed appeals and signed a final written statement Tuesday with a previous name, Scott McLaughlin. McLaughlin is the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. and the third person executed in a 12-month span in Missouri. The state delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:39 p.m., and McLaughlin was pronounced dead a short time later,…

