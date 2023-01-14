Reedy Creek discusses Disney expansion as DeSantis fight looms

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

With Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature angling to take control of it, Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District leaders met this week to discuss the future of Disney property, including the potential building of another major theme park by 2032. The 2032 Comprehensive Plan notes that “there are no plans under review” for the theme park developments, which could use about 850 acres of available space, but thedevelopment regulations nonetheless set a groundwork for land to be used that way. Len Testa, owner ofthe vacation planning website Touring Plans, attended the meeting. He…

