Rep. George Santos makes cryptic promise to step down if ‘142 people ask me to resign’

New York Daily News

U.S. Rep. George Santos on Thursday cryptically promised to step down from Congress over his unending string of lies “if 142 people ask me to resign.” It wasn’t clear what the embattled New York Republican meant, and the statement sparked instant petition drives and moves by fellow lawmakers to build even more pressure on him to quit. Santos, 35, shouted the odd response to a scrum of reporters as he ducked into an elevator at the Capitol. The only way for Santos to be forced out of office would be if two-thirds of the entire House of Representatives vote to expel him. Two-thirds of the Republ…

