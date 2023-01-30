Rep. George Santos vows to cooperate with ethics probe after meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Published by

New York Daily News

U.S. Rep. George Santos vowed Monday he would cooperate with a looming congressional ethics investigation into his lies about his background and major questions about his campaign finances. Emerging from a morning meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the newly minted New York Republican lawmaker claimed he would finally come clean about the unending string of fibs that have made him a walking political punch line. “I don’t have anything to hide,” Santos told reporters, who have staked him out on Capitol Hill since he was sworn in this month. McCarthy confirmed to reporters that he met wi…

Read More