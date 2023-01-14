Ron DeSantis flings ‘anti-woke’ card at the National Hockey League

Published by

Raw Story

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aimed a slapshot at the National Hockey League yesterday with a display of outrage over its plans to hold a South Florida summit promoting careers to members of “underrepresented communities.” The NHL is holding a career summit called Pathway to Hockey on February 2 in Fort Lauderdale. It stipulates that “Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a disability. Veterans are also welcome and encouraged to attend.” That was enough to …

Read More