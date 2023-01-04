Singer Cher, 76, & Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, Are Engaged Despite Her Friend’s Expressing Concern: Sources

mega

Smitten Cher has been sporting a huge diamond ring from lover Alexander “A.E.” Edwards — and insiders revealed the superstar, 76, is now engaged to the 36-year-old music executive, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher has been wanting to get hitched to Edwards for weeks. She recently shared a photo of the stunning pear-shaped sparkler on Twitter with the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

@cher/twitter

A source revealed, “Cher is in love. She hasn’t felt this way in decades and at her age never thought she would feel like this again!”

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimated the value of Cher new ring at $250k. “He bought the ring out of his own money,” said a source. An insider said the two plan to elope in a small ceremony.

“The wedding will be cheap as they plan to elope. After they are married, I can see them throwing a big expensive Hollywood party — but the wedding itself will be simple,” said the source.

The coy Moonstruck cougar didn’t divulge the meaning behind the bauble — but her feelings for A.E. have been no secret!

mega

Cher gushed she gets along “great” with her “fabulous” man — after enduring divorces from Sonny Bono and Greg Allman and countless doomed romances.

But insiders also revealed the recent death of Cher’s beloved mother, Georgia Holt, weighs heavy on her heart. The Believe songbird even admitted shedding a “few tears” after realizing she couldn’t show her new ring to her late mom!

A friend revealed, “Cher is facing her own mortality and wants to enjoy every single moment she has left.”

“She has never cared about what other people say and knows the 40-year age difference will upset everyone — including members of her own family. But that has never stopped her before — and won’t stop her now!”

mega

Cher’s engagement comes as friends close to Cher have warned her to break things off with Edwards.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source said, “Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now. She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.”