Todd & Julie Chrisley Gather Kids For Final Family Dinner Before Reporting To Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley gathered most of the family together for a last group dinner before the Chrisley Knows Best stars must report to prison.

The reality television personalities are scheduled to turn themselves in on Tuesday, January 17, to serve out a combined 19 year sentence after being found guilty of various fraud and tax evasion charges last June.

The Chrisleys were joined by several of their family members — including their son, Chase, and his fiancée, Emmy Medders, daughters Savannah and Chloe and Todd’s mother, Faye — for lunch at Taqueria del Sol in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, January 11.

Todd sported a comfortable, all black, athleisure ensemble paired with matching sneakers. Chase was seen rocking a similarly casual look with a pair of black track pants and a white, long sleeve shirt. Meanwhile, Julie wore black plants and a leopard print top.

The group was seen hugging and smiling as they arrived, before taking their spots in the outdoor seating area under a covered deck at the popular Mexican restaurant.

Following their meal, Julie, Faye and Chloe — who the couple adopted from Todd’s son, Kyle, in 2017 — made a quick stop at Splendid Ice Cream for a sweet treat.

The Chrisleys were also spotted out and about the next day on a trip to the post office. Todd and Julie were photographed walking into the building with Chloe, as well as their 16-year-old son, Grayson.

However, the reality stars’ daughter, Lindsie, was notably absent from both sightings after accusing her father and brother of allegedly blackmailing her with a “sex tape.” As Radar previously reported, the 33-year-old claimed her father told her that he would leak the tape if she didn’t lie for him throughout his lengthy fraud cases.

Lindsie contacted the FBI shortly after her parents were indicted in August 2019, stating she was “truly afraid” of some suggestive things that Chase had been posting online.

Todd and Julie were later found guilty on all charges, including bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit tax evasion and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie received only seven years.

DailyMail was first to report the pictures of the Chrisley family outings.