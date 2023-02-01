12 Breathtaking Photos of Leyna Bloom in Florida

Published by

SI Swim

By Cara O’Bleness The model made history with her rookie cover in 2021. Actress and model Leyna Bloom made history with her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021. When she landed the cover as a rookie that year, it marked the brand’s first-ever transgender cover model and the first trans person of color to appear in the SI Swimsuit Issue. An activist and advocate for underrepresented communities, Bloom was honored with the Gamechanger Award at the 2022 GLSEN Respect Awards last May for her LGBTQ advocacy work and activism for Black trans rights. For her photo shoot in ’21, Bloom traveled to Tampa, where p…

