Arkansas GOP may have totally botched its own anti-drag show law: expert

Published by

Raw Story

Republicans in Arkansas have been trying to pass a law that would classify any event featuring drag performances as an adult event, but one legal expert thinks their proposal as currently written might not even achieve its intended purpose. In an interview with Business Insider, UCLA School of Law professor Eugene Volokh argued that the GOP’s bill might not even apply to drag shows given how confusingly written it is. At issue, said Volokh, is a clause in the bill that tries to lump drag shows in with events that are of “prurient interest,” which he says has a very specific definition that may…

Read More