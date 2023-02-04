At this school, rainbows are sentenced to prism time and sex ed sticks to the basics | Opinion

Published by

NJ.com

By Ellen S. Wilkowe There was plenty of good intention but no good fortune — or even a pot of gold — for the Long Valley Middle School students who decorated the school with rainbow-colored safe zone signs in support of their LGBTQ peers. The student-initiated effort resulted in a warrant from the rainbow police and now the symbol of diversity and inclusion is doing hard prism time, in order to appease the concerns of the community and school board. The decision was set in stone by the advice of legal counsel. Mind you, these signs have been a staple of the school since 2019 and many moons and…

