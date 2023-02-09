Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Culture Re-View: ‘All in the Family’ debuts a new kind of gay narrative for a TV show

Leave a Comment

668303 origin 1
Published by
Euronews (English)

9 February 1971: A new decade brings new gay narratives in TV sitcoms Throughout the 60s, American television developed a particularly bad habit in telling gay stories. As the general public became increasingly aware of gay and lesbian people, television studios wanted to incorporate these sexualities into the plots of their shows. With very little representation in the US’s media industry and the environment not being a safe place to come out in, most of the shows in the 60s reduced gay and lesbian characters to a pretty harmful trope. Just like Miss Brant in the 1961 show ‘The Asphalt Jungle…

Read More

Related Posts