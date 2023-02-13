Czech international Jankto comes out as gay

Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto in action during the soccer World Cup qualification group stage match between the Czech Republic and Germany in the Eden Arena in Prague. Jankto has publicly come out as gay, one of very few male professional footballers to have made the announcement. Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has publicly come out as gay, one of very few male professional footballers to have made the announcement.

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself,” the Sparta Prague midfielder, on loan from Getafe, said on Twitter on Monday.

“I have a job which I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, with professionalism and passion.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love.”

The 27-year-old follows Blackpool’s Jake Daniels, who last year became the first professional player in the British men’s game to say he was gay while still playing for over three decades.

Former Germany and Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he was homosexual after his retirement.

Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo came out as gay last October.

Several top names in women’s football have long been in same-sex partnerships.

The football community praised Jankto on social media, with world players’ union FIFPRO writing: “Live your life, Jakub. Proud.”

UEFA wrote on Twitter: “Well done, Jakub. You’re a true inspiration and European football is with you.”

The risk of verbal abuse from fans at stadiums has often been cited as the reason players have not come out as homosexual in the past.

But Football Supporters Europe tweeted: Well said. We’ve got your back, Jakub.”