Don Lemon MISSING From ‘CNN This Morning’ One Day After Riling Co-Hosts Over ‘Past Her Prime’ Nikki Haley Remarks

Don Lemon was missing from CNN This Morningone day after causing controversy over remarks he made about newly announced GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a surprising development to come as Lemon is already in hot water for “screaming” at co-host Kaitlan Collins earlier this month, the 56-year-old CNN host was nowhere to be seen when CNN This Morning aired on Friday morning.

Instead, Collins was joined by journalist Audie Cornish who was apparently filling in for Lemon while he “took the day off.”

Meanwhile, CNN This Morning c-host Poppy Harlow was also not in the studio because she is currently on location in Salt Lake City, Utah to cover the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

“Don has the day off,” Collins announced at the beginning of Friday morning’s broadcast, although she did not elaborate on Lemon’s suspicious absence.

“Poppy, as you can see, is in Utah for the NBA All-Star Game, so we’ll get to that and much more in a moment,” Collins added before she and Cornish reported on the top news stories of the morning.