Donald Trump Jr. goes on homophobic rant against ‘gay guy’ Pete Buttigieg

Published by

New York Daily News

Donald Trump Jr. went on a homophobic rant against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during an appearance on a far-right cable news network Wednesday night. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump was a guest on Newsmax’s “Prime News,” where he was asked to comment on President Joe Biden’s handling of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous substances in Ohio earlier this month. Shortly after saying “Joe doesn’t give a crap” and “couldn’t care less” about East Palestine, Ohio, he set his sights on Buttigieg’s qualifications for his cabinet position. Despite Buttigieg’s impre…

Read More