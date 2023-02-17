‘Drag Race’ Personality Shea Couleé SLAMS Jeffree Star For Refusing To Use Non-Binary Pronouns As YouTuber Addresses Backlash

MEGA

RuPaul’s Drag Racepersonality Shea Couleé called out Jeffree Star after the YouTuber sparked controversy with a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Star spoke about several topics during an episode of Taylor Lewan‘s Bussin With The Boys podcast, including the LGBTQ+ community and gender-neutral non-binary pronouns.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics CEO said he is “not into all the other bull—-,” revealing he was referring to they/them pronouns in particular. “And all that extra s— that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f—ing houses.”

“That’s why the conservatives like me because I’m just real,” added Star.

“You’re not they and them. You’re trans, you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that,” the Turn Off the Lights hitmaker continued.

“How are you a they? What the f— does that mean? It’s stupid is what it is, but you need someone like me that looks like me to say it,” Star added, reasoning that if men were to say it then it can come across as homophobic or transphobic.

Star noted it’s not about hating anyone, but rather just about not supporting the pronouns.

“Jeffree Star is the grifter who will throw the entire LGBTQ+ community under the bus if it makes him that bag,” one critic tweeted.

In response to another angry Twitter post with a clip from that segment, Couleé who appeared in season 9 of Drag Race, issued a response to Star, writing, “No sweetie. Conservatives like you because you wrap yourself in confederate flags.”

Couleé was likely addressing a photo that resurfaced a few years ago, in which Star posed next to a fan wearing a Confederate flag draped over his shoulders.

Star admitted the photo was real in 2020 and claimed that he was asked to be in it “for shock value” because he is gay and “obviously not what the flag represents.”

“I was mocking the flag but now see how ugly and wrong it is to be next to it. Should I have told them no? Absolutely. But I made the stupid decision to stand there and I’m sorry for my actions,” Star added at the time.

The beauty guru has since responded to critics speaking out against his latest interview.

“Now what we’re not gonna [do] today is lie on Jeffree Star’s name and make up things that I never said!” he started. “So, to anyone that is trying to make it seem like I said that non-binary don’t exist, I never said that … you’re putting words in my mouth.”

“I said I don’t like the pronouns and I don’t agree with them. I never said they don’t exist,” added Star. “I’m a freak. I’m a part of the LGTBQ community! B—-, I’m pansexual. I’m bisexual. I’m whatever the f— you wanna call me. I don’t like labels.”

Star clarified he is “old school” and doesn’t agree with “all these 30 terms.”