Florida moves to revoke Orlando event venue’s liquor license after drag queen show

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Plaza Live, an Orlando event venue that came under state scrutiny for hosting an all-age drag queen performance in December, could lose its ability to sell alcohol, according to a complaint filed Friday by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The agency claimed The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, which oversees the venue, had a responsibility to make sure no minors were in attendance at the Dec. 28 show, but failed and violated Florida statute in the process. Images released in the complaint show adults bringing children into the venue. The…

Read More