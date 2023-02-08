‘Habibi’ beams light onto queer love in the Arab region

Published by

Al-Araby

In a colourful setting on level -1 of the Arab World Institute (IMA) in the heart of Paris, installations, videos, paintings, drawings, designs and embroideries are showcased until February 19 under the title Habibi, the revolutions of love. The exhibition focuses on queer love and expression in the Arab world, as well as Iran and Afghanistan, shedding light on an often taboo topic in the countries the artists come from. The exhibition itself is far from a narrow portrayal of love under oppression. “The queer topic is the line that allows us to question the ideas of norms, social identities, b…

