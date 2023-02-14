International AIDS Conference comes to Munich in 2024

Karl Lauterbach, Germany's Minister of Health, speaks during a press conference on the recommendations of a commission for a reform of emergency rooms and rescue services. Philipp Znidar/dpa

The International AIDS Conference will be held in Munich next year, with more than 15,000 participants expected to attend.

It will be the world’s largest scientific meeting on HIV, and will take place from July 22 to 26, 2024, the city of Munich and the International Aids Society (IAS) announced on Tuesday.

Scientists, physicians, health experts and activists from more than 175 countries will discuss ways to contain HIV and AIDS. Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said his country was proud to host the event and to welcome the global HIV community in all its diversity to Munich.

Experts are concerned about the sharp rise in the number of infections, especially in Eastern Europe. This is a clear reminder that the epidemic is far from over, Lauterbach said.

Globally, too, the number of infections is rising. This is in part because access to care is lacking, but also because HIV and its modes of transmission are being criminalised, said Christoph Spinner, a virologist from the Technical University of Munich, who will chair the event.

The conference was held for the first time in 1985. It last took place in Montreal, Canada, in 2022. In future, it will rotate between continents, with the 2026 meeting, for example, taking place in Latin America.