It’s A Family Affair! Madonna’s Six Children Will Have Special Roles In Her ‘Celebration’ Tour

Mega

Madonna‘s “greatest hits” would tour will be a family affair — with all of her six children joining her on the stage and off, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

“Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour,” spilled one source — but it will eat into the profits from sales of the $2,583 tickets, with the insider adding Madonna will only make sure her kids get the VIP treatment.

Mega

“It’s only the best for Madonna and her kids,” the source stated. “That’s seven VIP suites in each city!”

The Grammy winner, 64, announced The Celebration Tour last month with the help of several celebrity pals who taunted her with a challenge: “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf—— hits.”

Mega

Madonna promised to feature hits from her entire career, all the way from her 1983’s self-titled debut album to the 2019’s Madame X.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer shared in January.

A press release said the tour “will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.”

Mega

She first announced she’ll be gracing fans from 35 cities across North America and Europe, only later revealing she added 13 additional dates due to “overwhelming demand.”

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Madge will then head to Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, and more cities. She’ll finish the tour on December 1 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

But Madonna’s not the only featured star on the tour.

Mega

She’ll be joined by her dear friend Bob the Drag Queen at all of her scheduled shows. Madonna’s big Celebration tour — which marks the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday — comes after she was forced to cancel some of her Madame X shows pre-pandemic due to knee and hip injuries.

The world tour also comes on the heels of Madonna’s biopic getting scrapped.