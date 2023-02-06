‘It’s comical’: George Santos denies sexually assaulting prospective staffer

Published by

AlterNet

U.S. Rep. George Santos is denying an allegation he sexually assaulted a prospective staffer he had offered a $50,000 a year job to who was on his second day of work in the embattled and disgraced New York Republican’s Capitol Hill office. “It’s comical,” Congressman Santos, often referred to as a “serial liar,” told CNN’s Kit Maher. “Of course, I deny that claim,” he insisted. The staffer, working as a volunteer because, he says, the Santos office was waiting for the congressional payroll department to complete his paperwork, filed an official complaint with the House Ethics Office and, he sa…

Read More