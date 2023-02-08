Judge denies DeSantis’ request for ‘mental examinations’ for minors seeking gender-affirming care

Published by

AlterNet

A federal judge ruled against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request for minors seeking gender-affirming treatment to be subjected to two-hour mental examinations, Orlando Weekly reports. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle comes as the two 13-year-old plaintiffs — identified as “Susan Doe” and “K.F.” in the case — are disputing a DeSantis-enforced rule banning gender-affirming care for transgender Florida residents. Per Orlando Weekly, Hinkle said the defendants, attorneys representing the state Agency for Health Care Administration, did not succeed in proving why minors should …

