Male Suspect Caught Trespassing At Jennifer Coolidge’s Home, LAPD Launches Investigation

Actress Jennifer Coolidge had a scary situation at her Los Angeles home when an unknown man hopped her fence and walked around her property, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Coolidge was reviewing security footage when she came across the man.

The incident happened last month. On the footage, the unidentified suspect showed up at Coolidge’s pad and attempted to open her security gate. Once that didn’t work, the man hopped over her gate.

The suspect didn’t stop there and continued to walk around the property. However, the man did not try to break into the home and left without stealing.

After viewing the footage, Coolidge decided to call up the police who took a trespass report and launched an investigation into the situation.

Law enforcement sources believe the man involved may be transient. No arrests have been made as of yet.

The White Lotus star has been on a hot streak for the past couple of years. Last month, the actress won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role on the Mike White-created show.

During her acceptance speech, Coolidge praised White for restarting her career by giving her the role of Tanya McQuoid.

She told the audience, “I thought I was going to be the queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. But I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and, oh, s— is going to happen.”

The actress continued, “And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me! I just —you know, it’s to you, Mike White.”

“So anyway, I just want to say, Mike White, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real fun night, thank you. Thank you!” Coolidge ended.