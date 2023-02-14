Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila ‘Fears’ Actor’s Planned 2028 Run For President Will ‘Consume’ Him, Sources Claim

mega

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been working overtime to make his dream of winning the White House come true, but sources revealed his ambition is a nightmare for his wife, Camila Alves, who fears it could cause tension within their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources reveal the 53-year-old Oscar winner has already put together a team to handle finance and strategy for a planned 2028 run for the White House.

mega

While McConaughey eyed the governorship in his native Texas in 2021, he’s taken inspiration from Donald Trump and has now decided to aim for the top.

In a speech last fall, McConaughey said his run for president “is inevitable,” adding “I didn’t choose it. It chose me.”

mega

But a source said that the Magic Mike hunk’s 41-year-old model isn’t on board with the move and sees danger lurking around every corner.

“Camila got Matthew to pull away from acting so he could be a more present father,” said a source. McConaughey hasn’t starred in a movie since 2019 and has been concentrating on raising kids Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

@russellbrand/instagram

“She fears Matthew’s bid for the presidency will consume him and has the potential to tear their family apart,” said a source.

“But Matthew, when he gets a notion, he rides it like a bucking bull!” the insider spilled.

Another source denied that the actor had plans to run in 2028 while pointing to his busy acting schedule.

McConaughey has been married to Alves since 2012. The couple had been together for 6 years before walking down the aisle.

McConaughey has been speaking on politics for years but recently became more involved. In 2020, he spoke about the need for both parties to come together to work on problems. He described the two parties as “two vehicles on either side of the political aisle are so far apart their f—— tires aren’t even on the pavement anymore.”

mega

The actor even criticized some colleagues in Hollywood. He took issue with certain “condescending” and “arrogant” attitudes toward those who voted for ex-Prez Trump.

“There’s a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant towards that other 50 percent,” he said during an interview with Russell Brand.

“Many people were in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that it was real,” McConaughey said.