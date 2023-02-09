New measure introduced to expel Rep. George Santos from House

Published by

New York Daily News

Rep. George Santos is facing a new push for his expulsion from Congress over his serial lying. The New York Republican was targeted Thursday by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who unveiled a measure to boot Santos from the House. New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman also joined as sponsors of the bill, which the lawmakers said will be referred to the Ethics Committee. The measure is a long shot because GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would likely need to allow a vote and it would require a two-thirds majority vote to pass. Garcia, an openly gay first-term lawmaker like Santo…

