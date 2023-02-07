Pro-LGBTQ Christian school forced to close after being ‘bombarded by hate’

Published by

Raw Story

A Christian school in Kansas City is being forced to close after its donations almost completely dried up ever since it came out in support of LGBTQ rights. The Kansas City Star reports that the Urban Christian Academy announced its support for LGBTQ rights last year and, by the end of the year, it had lost 80 percent of its funding. “Before publicly supporting the LGBTQ community, Urban Christian Academy raised nearly $334,000 in December 2021,” the Kansas City Star writes. “This past December, donations dropped to $14,800. All eight churches that helped fund the school withdrew their support…

