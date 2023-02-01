Rep. George Santos agrees to skip sitting on House committees as poll shows 78% of voters want him out

Published by

New York Daily News

Rep. George Santos told fellow Republican lawmakers he will agree to not sit on any committees amid controversies over his serial lies about his background, education and finances. Santos made the pledge, which is unlikely to quiet rising demands for his resignation, at a closed door meeting of the Republican caucus. The embattled freshman Long Island lawmaker had been assigned to sit on the relatively low-profile science and small business committees. “He has asked to reserve his seats on both committees until he is properly cleared for both personal and campaign finance investigations,” said…

