Singer Cher, 76, Feuding With Her Sons Over Relationship With 37-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sources Claim

Lovestruck Cher has been plotting to elope with her 37-year-old boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards in a quickie Las Vegas wedding — and cut her disapproving sons out of her $360 million will, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 76-year-old diva is convinced the music producer is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and is fuming that her son Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, have not supported the relationship, sources said.

“Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” said a source. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

Cher and A.E. have been packing on the PDA since revealing their unlikely romance in November. By December, the Believe singer was flashing her reported $250,000 engagement ring from A.E. on Twitter!

More recently, A.E. jetted Cher to Arizona for a round of Super Bowl parties, where they were seemingly attached at the hip.

Sources said the ageless entertainer and her hunky young music man were planning to snub her sons and only invite her lifelong pal Paulette Howell and rapper Tyga to the Sin City nuptials.

Sources claimed the singer has clashed with Chaz and Elijah because they’ve branded A.E. as a gold-digger. “They think he’s playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry,” a source said.

Cher apparently unloaded over the Christmas holidays, blasting her kids for being more concerned about her money than her happiness, an insider revealed.

“Cher doesn’t believe her sons should be counting her cash,” said the insider. “If that’s their primary focus, they can kiss the entire pile goodbye.”

Another source said Cher often covers the tab for A.E., “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September.”

“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now. She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see,” the source said.