Trump outlines plan to attack trans rights if re-elected, vows to ‘protect children from left-wing gender insanity’

Published by

New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump vowed to end gender-affirming care for minors if re-elected in 2024 in an outright attack on the rights of transgender individuals. In a video released on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, the twice-impeached president outlined a series of proposals designed to “protect children from left-wing gender insanity.” Speaking straight-to-camera while standing in front of two U.S. flags, Trump began the nearly four-minute video by announcing his plan “to stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth.” If elected, Trump said he would end President Joe…

Read More