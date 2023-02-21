Vladimir Putin MOCKS Church Of England Over Its Decision To Explore Gender-Neutral Terms For God

Mega

Vladimir Putin mocked the Church of England this week over its decision to explore possible gender-neutral terms for God, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Russian leader’s shocking remarks came on Tuesday morning as Putin gave a state of the union address to a room full of tired Kremlin officials.

According to Putin, the West is headed toward a “spiritual catastrophe” over its decision to explore gender-neutral terms for God and because the Church is allegedly changing historical facts in exchange for “woke” ideologies.

“The Anglican Church is considering a gender-neutral God. May God forgive them for they know not what they do,” Putin charged on Tuesday morning during his 115-minute rant. “Millions of people in the West understand they are being led to a real spiritual catastrophe.”

“They distort historical facts, constantly attack our culture, the Russian Orthodox Church, and other traditional religions of our country,” he continued before citing the Church’s recent discussion to potentially allow priests to give same-sex marriages their blessing.

“Look at what they do with their own peoples: the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, and the abuse of children are declared the norm,” Putin fumed. “And priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages.”

But following Putin’s nearly two-hour rant on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Church of England spoke out to deny the allegations the Church is currently exploring potential gender-neutral terms to refer to God.

“There are also absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorized liturgies and no such changes could be made without extensive legislation,” the spokesperson clarified.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin also spent a large portion of his 115-minute address this week attacking the West for interfering in his ongoing war against Ukraine.

According to Putin, Ukraine’s Western allies are using the ongoing conflict as an opportunity to obtain “limitless power” on the global stage.

“We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared,” Putin raged during his speech.

“We are defending people’s lives, our home,” he continued to a room of Kremlin officials fighting to stay awake. “And the West is striving for an unlimited domination.”

United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Putin’s remarks on Tuesday “absurd” and emphasized the fact that Putin himself was the one who chose to begin the war by invading Ukraine in February 2022.

“This was a war of choice – Putin chose to fight it. He could have chosen not to,” Sullivan said. “And he can choose even now to end it, to go home. Nobody is attacking Russia.”