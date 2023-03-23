Another Bad Romance: Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky ‘Hit A Wall’ After They Couldn’t Agree On Marriage & Babies

Mega

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky have gone their separate ways after two years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They broke up a few months ago,” blabbed a source. “It was amicable. They’re still friends.”

As for what drove a wedge between the couple, who haven’t been spotted together since last March? The source said they simply weren’t on the same page when it came to getting married and starting a family.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” Gaga, 36, gushed in 2020. “I look forward to being a mom.”

@ladygaga/Instagram

But tech entrepreneur Michael, 45, wasn’t ready to put a ring on it, said the insider, “and their relationship hit a wall.”

While Gaga has found success as a singer and actress, she’s been unlucky in love with two failed engagements with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino.

Mega

“Gaga is a true romantic who wears her heart on her sleeve,” admitted the source. “She’s been on a few dates here and there since splitting from Michael and is open to being in a long-term relationship should the right man come along.”

In the meantime, however, she’s okay with being on her own.

Mega

“I’m actually really interested in living more of a life in solitude,” the Oscar winner hinted in a recent interview. “It’s really nice to just be alone, and be expansive, and know that you’re enough.”

In October, it was revealed that the singer-turned-actress wason a break with Polansky after the pair hit “a rocky patch.” At the time, an insider said, Gaga and the executive “have taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going.”

Mega

Another source revealed that Gaga has stopped pinning for a trip down the aisle and decided to freeze her eggs as she waits for the right man to come along. “She knows her clock is running out, so she’s decided to give herself the opportunity to make her baby dreams come true,” the insider said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gaga’s rep for comment.