Dear Abby: Do I cut ties with a friend who snorted when I told her I’m proud of my bisexual daughter?

Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: A dear friend, “Lorraine,” contacted me because her daughter “Gabby” came out to her as bisexual and Lorraine knew I had experience with “this type of thing.” My daughter is bisexual. Lorraine was repulsed by her daughter’s revelation and upset that Gabby expected her to be supportive and wear pride stickers, etc. My friend didn’t understand why she needed to be proud, and she told Gabby that even if she were a murderer she would still love her, and that was all that was important. I’m mortified and unsure how to handle this. We fly my daughter’s flag outside her window. We wear pri…

Read More