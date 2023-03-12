‘Heartless aspiring autocrat’: MSNBC legal analyst cautions Ron DeSantis is a ‘danger to democracy’

Published by

AlterNet

MSNBC political and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner is warning Americans Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ threat to democracy, Newsweek reports. In response to author Brynn Tannehill’s Twitter thread outlining the ways DeSantis exudes fascism, Kirschner tweeted, “Great thread here about the danger to democracy posed by DeSantis. Plus, when I saw him say, with a stupid smirk on his face, that, just for fun he, ‘sent 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard,’ it reinforced that he’s an inhumane man. Let’s defeat this heartless aspiring autocrat.” In her thread, Tannehill was responding to The Brookings Inst…

Read More