Italian government tells Milan to stop registering same-sex couples’ children

Published by

Reuters UK

By Federico Maccioni MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s right-wing government has told Milan’s city council to stop registering same-sex parents’ children, re-igniting a debate around Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative agenda. Italy legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016, overriding opposition from Catholic and conservative groups, yet it fell short of giving them adoption rights, fearing that it would encourage surrogate pregnancies, which remain illegal. In the absence of clear legislation on the issue some courts have ruled in favour of allowing same sex couples to adopt each others’ chil…

