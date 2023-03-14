Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Italian government tells Milan to stop registering same-sex couples’ children

Leave a Comment

672374 origin 1
Published by
Reuters UK

By Federico Maccioni MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s right-wing government has told Milan’s city council to stop registering same-sex parents’ children, re-igniting a debate around Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative agenda. Italy legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016, overriding opposition from Catholic and conservative groups, yet it fell short of giving them adoption rights, fearing that it would encourage surrogate pregnancies, which remain illegal. In the absence of clear legislation on the issue some courts have ruled in favour of allowing same sex couples to adopt each others’ chil…

Read More

Related Posts