Judge tosses suit from 36 congregations looking to leave Methodist church over LGBTQ

Published by

The Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lawsuit by dozens of conservative United Methodist churches in western North Carolina wishing to break away from their governing body was thrown out of court Tuesday by an N.C. judge. Superior Court Judge Richard Doughton of Iredell County tossed the complaint filed by 36 congregations after agreeing with a motion by the Western N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church that the lawsuit violated the separation of church and state. “We are grateful for this ruling, which further sustains the separation of church and state,” Bishop Kenneth Carter, head of the conference,…

Read More