Protestors Arrested At Charlie Kirk’s UC Davis Event, Police Officer Injured

Conservative Charlie Kirk’s event at the University of California was disrupted by a mob of protestors which led to two arrests, RadarOnline.com has learned

Officials said protestors allegedly threw eggs and smashed windows in an attempt to breach the venue where Kirk was speaking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Around 500 attendees were listening to the 29-year-old activist’s presentation when tensions between protestors were ignited outside the University Credit Union Center, where the event was held.

UC Davis officials claimed that a 100-person crowd gathered at the venue and briefly blocked the building’s main entrance and sidewalk.

According to officials, protestors allegedly used pepper spray on other members of the crowd.

UC Davis authorities claimed that in addition to throwing eggs and discharging pepper spray, the demonstrators smashed 10 glass window panels in doors, in an unsuccessful attempt to breach the venue.

Officials alleged that one police officer was hurt during the crowd’s dramatic escalation of violence when protestors allegedly jumped on him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

Two arrests were made for vandalism.

“Aside from these pepper spray reports, no major physical injuries were reported and no one requested treatment for injuries,” UC Davis officials said in a statement.

Prior to Kirk’s event on Tuesday, the Sacramento Bee condemned UC Davis for allowing the activist on campus — and accused Kirk of being a “fascist” who promoted anti-transgender rhetoric.

Following the scathing op-ed, the university issued a statement ahead of Kirk’s visit that read, “UC Davis stands with our transgender and non-binary Aggies in opposition to this hateful and divisive messaging.”