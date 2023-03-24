Scott Maxwell: Can DeSantis go too far? Not for Florida. Maybe for America

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

With a book tour, looming presidential campaign and near-daily media events, Ron DeSantis normally craves attention the way ticks crave blood. But lately, he’s been getting so much of it, he’s about to pop. Conservative pundits and media outlets that have previously showered DeSantis with adulation have taken a decidedly different turn recently as DeSantis strayed from the culture wars that made him famous and he tried to weigh in on more serious issues like foreign policy. It has not gone well. A former speechwriter for George W. Bush described DeSantis’ approach to governing as “Tough on dra…

Read More