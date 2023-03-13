Texas Republican wants ‘bounty hunting’ law that would target drag queens

Published by

Raw Story

A Texas lawmaker wants to introduce a bill that would effectively allow bounty hunting against drag performers in the state, reported LGBTQ magazine The Advocate Houston-area state Rep. Steve Toth filed the bill on Thursday. “According to the bill, ‘An individual who attends a drag performance as a minor may bring an action against a person who knowingly promotes, conducts, or participates as a performer in the drag performance that occurs before an audience that includes the minor,'” the Advocate reported. Under this law, attendees could sue for actual damages, attorney’s fees, and statutory …

Read More